Emily Ratajkowski feared people would still not ‘give a s***’ about her brain after she published essay book

Emily Ratajkowski prayed the world would start to “give a s***” about her brain after she published her “My Body” essay collection. The 31-year-old model brought out the book – which tackles feminism, sexuality and power – in 2021. She made sure not to wear or post anything “sexy” in the wake of its release in the hope people would start to consider her intellect and not just her body.

She told “Elle” magazine: “Control is a huge theme in my life,. (When ‘My Body’ was released) I was like, ‘Please God, let the world give a s*** about my brain. “I felt very timid. I was careful not to wear or post anything sexy.”

Ratajkowski, who is a single mum to her son Sylvester, two, who she had her estranged ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, added she has since got comfortable with letting go of trying to control everything in her life. She said her ‘High Low’ podcast is another way she is displaying her intellect. Ratajkowski said: “The first episode, I put up this clip where I sound very Valley girl-y.

“I said something about smart conversations. It got all these views and did a great job promoting the podcast because everyone was so happy to gleefully tear me down and be like, ‘Who’s had a smart conversation with these two bimbos?’ “It’s funny, a lot of people, when I was doing press for the book, kept saying to me, ‘It seems like you really care about being perceived as smart.’ It became something I was embarrassed of. “Now, having experienced the comment section and the response to the podcast, I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, I want to be perceived as smart – and I want all these other women to be taken seriously as well.’”