Entries for Miss SA 2021 now open

Do you have what it takes to follow the steps of former Miss Universe titleholders Zozibini Tunzi and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and the current Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida? If yes, then here’s your chance to become the next Miss South Africa.

The Miss SA organisation is searching for the next woman to represent the country on the global stage and become one of South Africa’s most prominent ambassadors and influencers.

Entries open for Miss South Africa 2021 on Monday, May 24, at 17pm, and will close on June 24, at midnight.

Stephanie Weil of the Miss South Africa Organisation says: “We are delighted that the Miss South Africa brand continues to provide a leading voice for the winners but also all the young entrants and finalists who join us as a part of this empowerment platform. We can’t wait to meet the class of 2021 and introduce them to all of South Africa!”

Reigning Miss SA, Musida, who will be competing at Miss World in Puerto Rico in December, encouraged young women to enter.

She said: “This journey has been one of the highlights of my life – one that I will never forget and will cherish for as long as I live. You too, can do it! This platform has not only empowered me, but it’s caused a ripple effect that has empowered others too. It has empowered a nation of girls just like me and showed me that all dreams are valid, irrespective of your background. My life has been changed forever and the lives of the generations that come after me, so for that – Ndo livhuwa (I thank you).”

For more information on how to apply, visit www.misssa.co.za.