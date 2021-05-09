Eva Mendes used to think that her face was ’weird’

Eva Mendes used to think she had a ’weird’ face but now would love to look the way she used to.

The 46-year-old actress has opened up about her past insecurities and admitted that, although she used to be convinced her features were "odd", she wishes nowadays that she still looks the way she used to.

She shared a photo of herself from 2003 movie 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico' and wrote on Instagram: “Just came across this picture from a movie that was almost 20 years ago.

“I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird’ and that my bone structure was odd …yadda yadda ..you know all those insecurities that a 26 year old can have.

“Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that ‘weird’ face and odd ‘bone structure’ [sad face emoji] (sic)”

The 'Place Beyond the Pines' actress admitted she wasn't sure why she'd decided to post the photo but felt there was a lesson to be learned somewhere.

She added: "Why’s my point ? Im not sure. Maybe it’s if you hate a photo of yourself wait 20 years then you’ll love it.

" “Youth is wasted on the young” - Oscar Wilde (sic)"

Earlier this year, Eva - who has children Esmeralda, six, and Amada, five, with partner Ryan Gosling - recently hinted that she may return to acting soon, after taking a break to raise her daughters.

She said in October: "I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn't go away, it just shifted onto the children. I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them.

“And, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realise how fortunate I am that it's even a choice. I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are [older], I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."