Colleen Heidemann, a 73-year-old model, is not afraid to show off her body in sexy swimwear and tells her followers to “wear what makes you feel beautiful”. If you scroll through her TikTok account you’ll soon see that age really is nothing but a number.

This senior citizen is proof that no matter how old you are, you can still be fit and look fabulous. In her biography she says: “Started at 69, now signed with Next models.” Her videos show the glamorous model in “look of the day” outfits, behind the scenes at photoshoots, and her beauty routines.

In one of her swimwear videos, she claps back at the haters who think her outfits are not age appropriate. “This swimwear is not age appropriate … is what they say. I say: Wear what makes you feel good! Every body is a swimsuit body.” She uses the hashtags #antiageism #styleover70 and #femaleempowerment.

