Colleen Heidemann, a 73-year-old model, is not afraid to show off her body in sexy swimwear and tells her followers to “wear what makes you feel beautiful”.
If you scroll through her TikTok account you’ll soon see that age really is nothing but a number.
This senior citizen is proof that no matter how old you are, you can still be fit and look fabulous.
In her biography she says: “Started at 69, now signed with Next models.”
Her videos show the glamorous model in “look of the day” outfits, behind the scenes at photoshoots, and her beauty routines.
What is even more incredible are her amazing workout routines. Wearing crop tops and leggings, this trendy model is clearly in great shape.
@colleen_heidemann Be who you want to be and find yourself someone who loves you, no matter what!!! 💗💗💗 #beyou #madeyoulook #workoutover70 #fitnessover70 #gymtime ♬ Made You Look - Meghan Trainor
With more than 319 000 followers she is an inspiration to many who stand against stereotypes of the elderly.
There are a few videos of her in the pool showing off swimming costumes.
In one of her swimwear videos, she claps back at the haters who think her outfits are not age appropriate.
“This swimwear is not age appropriate … is what they say. I say: Wear what makes you feel good! Every body is a swimsuit body.”
She uses the hashtags #antiageism #styleover70 and #femaleempowerment.
With more than 240 000 views and 28 000 likes, the video has gone viral and her followers are loving it.
@colleen_heidemann Temperatures are climbing up and I just want to tell you, wear what makes you feel beautiful❣️❣️❣️ EVERY BODY IS A SWIMSUIT BODY ❤️❤️❤️ #antiageism #beyou #femaleempowerment #styleover70 #fashiontiktok #notdeadyet #everybodyisaswimsuitbody #swimwear ♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) - april aries bae (SVT)
One of them commented, “Queen. I am literally speechless every time I see you on here. I hope one day I have that amount of confidence and self-love.”
“You are such a classy lady! Beautiful just beautiful,” said another one of her admirers.
“You are completely fabulous. I’m 52 and wished I looked half as good as you do,” gushed another viewer.