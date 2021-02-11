Facial masks to try that will spice up your romance this Valentine's Day

Since this year Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday, why not use it as a self-care day? Instead of going out and spending money, go easy on the pocket and try out these DIY methods that will cheer up both you – and your partner. Activated charcoal mask It’s one of the easiest masks to make, but you have to make sure you use it immediately. You will need 2tsp charcoal powder, 2 tsp kaolin, 1 tsp coconut oil and 20g glycerine. Method:

This is quite simple, as you mix all the ingredients, apply it on a cleansed face, and leave it for at least 15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Make sure you have kaolin and coconut oil for the activated charcoal maks. Picture: Pexels/Daria Shevtsova.

Pineapple oatmeal enzyme mask

The salon term for it is “fruit acid enzymatic peel”, and to make it, you will only need 100g fresh pineapple cut into pieces, 2 tbs oats and 1 tbs olive oil.

Method

Add all the ingredients into a Thermomix bowl and blend until it turns into a purée. Use immediately and leave for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. This mask can last for about seven days in the fridge. So if there’s some left, refrigerate and use it one week later.

Almonds are good for a gentle face polish. Picture:Pexels/cottonbro.

Gentle face polish

You can use this in three different ways: as a cleanser, exfoliator, or a powder-type face wash. You will need 60g almonds, 50g oats, 50g kaolin, 10g sodium bicarbonate and 2 tsp citric acid.

Method:

Add almonds and mill for 5 seconds at speed 10.

Add oats and mill for 5 seconds at speed 10.

Add kaolin, sodium bicarbonate and citric acid and mix 10 seconds at speed 5.

Pack into a plastic tub.

If you want to use it as an exfoliator, add it to your face wash; and as a cleanser, add glycerine before use to form a paste.

Edible lip polish

This one is not a face mask, but it’s something you might enjoy. You will need 100g coconut oil and 50g. For some flavour, you can add strawberry essence, which will also help to give it colour. Toss everything into a Thermomix bowl, stir, and spoon into small jars. Use it as a lip exfoliator to keep your lips kissably smooth. Just right for Valentine’s Day!

