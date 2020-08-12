Faith Nketsi launches make-up range

Reality TV star and model Faith Nketsi launched her new make-up line on Women's Day.

The “Have Faith” star, who is also a musician, took to social media to announce her new business venture.

She posted pictures of herself wearing products from her make-up line, FE Beauty, with the caption: “I’m so excited to finally introduce you to a project that’s so close to my heart and took me so long to perfect. I’m finally confident to introduce you to @febeauty_cosmetics. Happy women’s day.”

With Nicki Minaj playing in the background, Nketsi also shared a make-up tutorial video on how to use the versatile products. For example, an eyeshadow palette can also be a lip liner.

She also has a body glow spray because, “Make-up doesn’t end at the neck, honey.”