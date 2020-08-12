Faith Nketsi launches make-up range
Reality TV star and model Faith Nketsi launched her new make-up line on Women's Day.
The “Have Faith” star, who is also a musician, took to social media to announce her new business venture.
She posted pictures of herself wearing products from her make-up line, FE Beauty, with the caption: “I’m so excited to finally introduce you to a project that’s so close to my heart and took me so long to perfect. I’m finally confident to introduce you to @febeauty_cosmetics. Happy women’s day.”
With Nicki Minaj playing in the background, Nketsi also shared a make-up tutorial video on how to use the versatile products. For example, an eyeshadow palette can also be a lip liner.
She also has a body glow spray because, “Make-up doesn’t end at the neck, honey.”
Nketsi joins other reality stars such as Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner, who have their own beauty lines.
Kim has Kim Kardashian West Beauty (KKW Beauty) while Kylie has Kylie Cosmetics.