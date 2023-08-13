Fan favourite Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023

The Miss SA finals was a glittering affair at Sun Bet Arena at Time Squares on Sunday night. Hosted by Bonang Matheba, the event was an all-star ceremony as Mzansi celebs showed up, dressed to the nines.

The Top 7 finalists were Anke Rothmann, Homba Mazaleni, Natasha Joubert, Nande Mabala, Bryoni Govender, Melissa Nayimuli and Jordan van der Vyver. Each of the seven women dazzled the judges, consisting of Thuso Mbedu, reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Nola, Jo-Ann Strauss, Devi Sankaree-Govender and Leandie Du Randt. Some of the country’s top musical talents, made up of Siki Jo-An, Jimmy Nevis, Brenda Mtambo and Robot Boii, performed on the stage for an almost sold-out crowd that was filled with several well known Mzansi faces.

Matheba had three outfit changes for the night, while the country’s top fashion designers Shelli, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Sherif Tailor, William de Beer and Tracy B dressed the top seven, adding to the proudly-South African ethos of the Miss South Africa Organisation. By the time Matheba announced the Top 5 - Homba Mazaleni, Natasha Joubert, Nande Mabala, Melissa Nayimuli and Bryoni Govender - the fans had already made up their minds on who should walk away with the crown.

Introducing your Top 5 #MissSA2023 finalists: Homba, Natasha, Nande, Melissa and Bryoni pic.twitter.com/6p6BuzO1tS — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 13, 2023 So, it was no surprise when Joubert made it to the Top 3. By the time the last two standing were announced, her name was already trending on Twitter. It was a hard choice for the judges to decide between her and Govender.

Top 2 #MissSA2023 finalists in no order#Bryoni#NATASHA @IOL pic.twitter.com/0rIQWpkpSr — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) August 13, 2023 Joubert is no stranger to the Miss SA stage; this being her second time trying to clinch the crown. While slightly stumped on answering questions, she stood confidently and rose to the challenge.