Fans react to the Clermont twins' latest surgery

Known as the Clermont twins, Shannon and Shannade, are one of the most famous twins in the fashion and beauty industry.

With 1.6m followers on Instagram, the American duo have a bad reputation for getting into fights. Now it seems they have not only changed their behaviour but their looks, too.

Their plastic surgery journey started after Season 14 of The Bad Girls Club, a reality show they were part of in 2016. They disappeared from the public eye for a few months and came back with new looks. Their fans were shocked when they returned with bleached skin, Botox plump lips, and nose jobs.

Eventually, everyone got used to their looks. They received lots of gigs, one of which was the Yeezyseason6 campaign in 2018. Since then, they’ve been getting more Botox and fillers to look even thicker with full pips.

They’ve recently had more surgery, which led to questions being raised about their appearance after they posted an Instagram picture where their entire bodies and faces have completely changed.