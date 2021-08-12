Female-led SA brands collaborate to support victims of GBV

To commemorate Women’s Month, female-led South African brands join forces to support women who have been affected by gender-based violence (GBV). Jewellery brand Black Betty, Fashion houses Selfi and Baked Collection and skincare line lelive will donate 5% of profits throughout August to Future Females Foundation, a non-profit organisation working to combat GBV in South Africa.

Amanda du Pont, the founder of lelive, says that as women in the fashion and beauty industry, they want to make a real dent in the struggle against gender-based violence. “This collaboration is a celebration of female entrepreneurship, and it was a goal from the outset to ensure that our combined efforts would benefit those women who don’t currently have the opportunities that we do. We’re so excited to amplify this coming together of brands to our respective audiences and drum up support far beyond our circles of influence,” Du Pont says. Philippa Dods, director at Future Females Foundation, says she is grateful to all the women who partnered to give back to the NPO.