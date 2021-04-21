Find the right scent for your star sign

Since scent has the capacity to summon memories, set the mood and hint at the person behind the intoxicating bouquet of intriguing smells, personality should play a factor too.

Fruity and flirtatious or luxurious and sophisticated, perfumes can reveal a lot about the wearer, much like zodiac signs. If you’re looking for a fragrance that feels like it was bottled just for you, this list based on stars may steer you in the right direction.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

True pioneers, rams are the first astrological sign in the zodiac, so naturally, they have an innate hunger to be ahead of the curve. Whether it’s the latest fashion trend or a new restaurant that’s opened on their block, you’ll find them at the front of the line to try it. If it’s niche and somewhat obscure, it’s probably already piqued their interest. Fragrances with notes of black pepper, neroli, clove, and frankincense are perfect for Aries. Smoky, leathery scents and sweet notes of vanilla, carnations and roses are also great choices for Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Always one to appreciate life’s finer things, this sign is ruled by Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system and the goddess of love and beauty. For a Taurus, a scent that is luxurious and shows off their passionate, warmer side is the ideal fit. As an earth sign with both feet planted firmly on the ground, their notes are apple, honeysuckle, magnolia, rose, and oakmoss. Fragrances with oriental spices, balsamic, amber, vanilla and black pepper, are perfect for Taureans.

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Geminis get a bad rap for being “two-faced” when in reality they’re just really good at mirroring the personalities and the energy of those they surround themselves with. Often balancing a range of passions and career ventures, networking is their main game as they’re the biggest social butterflies. Fragrance notes like bergamot, mint, lavender, lemongrass, and sweet pea are said to both celebrate the whimsical parts of their personality, and help to mitigate the temperamental, moody aspects.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Fragrances composed of chamomile, jasmine, lemon, lily, rose, and yarrow are ideal for sweet, sensitive Cancerians, the most nurturing of all the star signs and are often viewed as motherly figures within their friend groups and families. Although they may come across as shy initially, they completely blossom, coming out of their shells (like the crabs they are), when they settle into their environments. The musky scents of Myrrh and vanilla work great for Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, represented by the lion symbol, are born leaders, whether it’s in their family or friend circles. Radiating a warmth that envelops you, they’re ruled by the sun which may explain why they’re partial to the belief that the world revolves around them. Scents befitting of such a powerful sign include basil, ginger, lime, rosemary, patchouli and juniper.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Symbolised by the maiden which is based on Astraea, the goddess of innocence, Virgos are very logical and systematic in their approach to life. As perfectionists, Virgos are always looking to better themselves, by improving on their skills and craving mental stimulation in whatever form they can. Scents that embodies both their beauty and brains is include sage, fennel, lemon, cedar, balsam, basil, chamomile, bergamot and patchouli.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Represented by the scales, Libras appreciate having symmetry in their lives and strive to achieve this harmonious equilibrium through balance. Their governing planet is Venus which is why they are known for being charming and beautiful, yet driven to be go-getters. Librans call for fragrances incorporating an equal mix of chamomile and daffodil in perfect harmony. Violet, orchids, vanilla, juniper, fig, oak moss and blackberry musk are other fragrance notes to look out for.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

An extremely deep and emotional sign, Scorpios are like the big, bad sister of the water signs. Pluto is the planet of transformation and regeneration and the ruler of these scorpions who often give off very mysterious energy. Brave, honest and loyal, they’ll keep your secrets safe and attract a large group of friends. As such, their signature fragrance should be as dark, moody and attractive as they are. Flower scents like hyacinth, tuberose, gardenia, wisteria and spices like pepper, anise, ginger; earthy musk and exotic amber are perfect for the star sign.

Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

This fiery sign has a fun and spontaneous side that can be equally intellectual and honest as they are prone to openness. Always following adventure, a fragrance that exudes confidence and optimism would suit a Sag best. The sweet and mellow top notes of mirabelle plum, freesia, vetiver and oak moss are perfect, as are bergamot, clove, lemon, rosemary, and saffron fragrances scents.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are known to be as stubborn as their symbol, the goat, which has helped them on their merry way to success. Nevertheless, as an earth sign, they remain grounded and humble - even when they should be basking in their successes and flaunting their achievements with the rest of the world. Go with tulipa, mimosa, myrrh, lilac, and vetiver. Also look for civet, peppermint, sage, and basil notes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Marching to the beat of their own drums, Aquarians are known for being eccentric with vibrant personalities that some may describe as quirky. Naturally they need a standout fragrance that sets them apart from all the rest. Geranium, mint, hydrangeas, lavender, pine, anise, and patchouli work well for Aquarians. Also look for eucalyptus and bergamot scents.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Dreamy, artistic and gentle, Pisces are the last constellation of the zodiac. Representing the culmination of the other sign's karmic evolution, this also contributes to the endless amount of compassion and empathy that they’re always willing to dole out. Often drifting off to a wonderland of their own making, they inspire creativity in the world around them. Sandalwood, ginger and vanilla scents are top best, as are tuberose, champaka, cognac, jasmine, gardenia, and vanilla.