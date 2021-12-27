Finish the year strong with these 4 self-care hacks

It’s been a long year living in the pandemic. Now that 2021 is almost over, it’s time to recharge and boss up for the coming year. There’s no time left. However, you can still finish the year on a high note with the following self-care tips.

Stimulate those endorphins You need to let go of the year-end frustrations. Take advantage of the longer days and commit to your exercise routine, your run or that yoga class or swim. Focus on one thing at a time

Sometimes multitasking can make you unproductive despite letting you feel like you’re getting many things done at once. Instead, commit yourself to one specific task at a time. Once that task is complete, tick it off your list and move on to the next task. You’ll be surprised at how much you’re able to accomplish. Write it down To keep track of your progress, have a notebook to write down all that you need to accomplish.