Five targeted facial treatments

Video calls might be good for business, but cameras showing things you'd rather not see certainly doesn't make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. If you believe they're highlighting too many skin problems, it could be a case of addressing your concerns holistically so that you feel your best on and off camera. Seeking professional help from specialist aesthetic doctors is the first step. Next, looking at targeted treatments that help to de-age and enhance your skin's glow and health is not only a wise skincare choice but smart management for putting your best face forward.

One: Wrinkle control An inescapable part of ageing, lines and wrinkles seem to look more pronounced on screen. Add make-up to the equation, and many formulations sit in the folds and create more noticeable creasing. Injectable treatments like Botox® & Dysport are the gold standard of line and wrinkle control – so the movement of your face is temporarily inhibited, and you're preventing creasing. Think of these as the magic bullets for wrinkles. Performed by highly skilled doctors like those at Skin Renewal, injectables leave you looking younger, fresher with a renewed complexion.

Two: Exfoliate for that glow Saying goodbye to winter and entering the sunny season means some of us may be struggling with dehydrated and dull skin. However, it's ageing that's the bigger factor in influencing the rate of cell turnover. It starts to slow down as you age; you'll notice a patchy build-up of dead skin, causing your complexion to look lacklustre and feel rough. Exfoliation is the answer to getting you both screen and life-ready. Ideally, your skincare regime needs products with ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol, exfoliating enzymes that speed up the skin renewal process. Ask the Skin Renewal team about home therapies such as Cosmelan and Dermamelan. They contain active ingredients, which improve texture, pigmentation and restore a glow to your skin.

Three: Facials for your future An at-home DIY facial might de-stress you (and feel amazing), or a traditional "steam and cream" facial one could be a good pamper, but for results-driven efficacy, look to innovative facials that really work on skin rejuvenation. The powerful HydraTouch Facial is a cutting edge all-in-one solution that restores the skin's radiance, giving you fresh and renewed skin. It works based on combining hydra-dermabrasion, gentle chemical resurfacing, Transdermal Mesotherapy combined with PDT (also known as combination electroporation with Photodynamic Therapy) and skin tightening. This is all done with one gentle, no-downtime and cutting edge device.

Four: Treat from the inside out You are what you eat? Yes! A clear, healthy-looking skin depends on a nutritional diet. If you're concerned you're not getting enough of the specific skin-friendly nutrients – like omega 3 fatty acids and anti-oxidants – then supplementation is the smart solution. Antioxidants like resveratrol are essential for eliminating damaging oxidising agents in our bodies, helping to prevent the effects of skin ageing. And, have you ever heard of the gut being considered your second brain? A healthy gut depends on pre-and pro-biotics and directly bears your general health, mental well-being, and skin condition. Too busy to monitor your diet or spend hours shopping to ensure you get all the good stuff? The solution is just a click away.

Five: (Don’t go) easy on the eyes If you're neglecting eye area skincare treatment, know that it's not just going to look better on video calls but will also support your skin's future needs. Being paper-thin, the skin around the eyes is highly vulnerable to natural ageing processes and ultra-damaging effects of the sun and other external factors. Crow's feet (the 'sunray' effect at the corner of the eyes) caused by UV exposure, the loss of collagen and elasticity can also be treated with specialised eye care products that nourish and revitalise the skin. In-clinic therapies are also effective for rejuvenating eye concerns. Unwelcome puffy eyes or dark circles? They're signs of stress, or lack of sleep, and even illness. Manage stress levels through exercise as a pumping heart increases the flow of oxygen and nutrients to your skin.