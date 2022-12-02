Follow this routine to keep your skin glowing all summer long

Summer has officially landed, meaning we are in for more sunny and rainy days. Do not succumb to the harsh sun rays and lose your glow. Summer is about showing skin, dressing less and going out more. However, be careful not to burn your skin.

Make sure that it’s always protected, and here’s how: Sunscreen By now you should know that sunscreen is your best friend all year long. And it’s not something you apply once and then go on about your day. You should re-apply it at least every 2-3 hours, and don’t forget your hands, feet, ears and lips. Use a minimum of SPF 30 as the last step of your skincare routine.

Choose a light cleanser Instead of a heavy cleanser, go for something like a foaming cleanser, which is very light on the skin. Wear protective clothing

Sunglasses and a hat should be your thing, they will help protect your eyes and scalp, respectively. Stay hydrated Drink as much water as possible. Also, avoid junk. Snack with water-based fruits like watermelon, which will help you keep hydrated.

Moisturise Even if you have oily skin, you still have to moisturise. Invest in a soothing or calming gel-based formula that gets easily absorbed into the skin without leaving a greasy or sticky feel. Wear less make-up

Ditch heavy foundations and replace them with tinted moisturisers and lip balms. Exfoliate Remove any dead skin by exfoliating it at least three times a week.