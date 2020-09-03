For Goop team, smelling Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina was just another day at the office

Goop employees smelled Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina to embody the infamous 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle.

The 47-year-old actress - who founded the lifestyle brand - made headlines when she unveiled her unusual scented candle, but it has now been revealed the team behind the candle got their inspiration for the scent by smelling her vagina.

Goop's chief designer and head of merchandising, Shaun Kearney told Closer magazine: "We all live and breath these products. The Goop office is unlike any workplace in the world. You will find staff sitting at their desk with a bunch of needles in their face or wearing a necklace vibrator while discussing which sex toys gave them the best orgasm that weekend. It's the most hilariously wonderful and crazy environment

"For the Goop team, smelling Gwyneth's vagina became just another days at the office! She's the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products."

The candle - which actually smells of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar - sold out immediately when it went on sale in mid-January, and Gwyneth said she chose to name the wax creation after her privates because she wanted to end the stigma around female sexuality.