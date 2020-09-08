Forget about lipstick, eye make-up is the main focus during the pandemic

Before the coronavirus pandemic, lipsticks were the most statement-making item. Now that wearing a mask has been an essential part of our everyday lives, it’s hindered any lipstick use because it ends up staining the mask. And, no one really notices how cute it is. With that said, eyes and brows have become the main facial features for statement-making. You don’t have to wear excessive eye make-up, but wearing a little bit of something would make those eyes pop and here’s how: Trimmed brows

Make sure your brows are well-trimmed. If not, brush them with a spoolie for a neat look, but don’t leave them bushy.

Wear mascara

For those who don’t like artificial eyelashes, mascara is a better option to give your lashes an extra length.

Apply eyeliner

Wear that eyeliner to make your eyes pop. Whether it’s liquid for cat eyes or the normal one, it’s all about preference. That said, don't be shy about applying it.

Eye shadow

Eye shadows are optional but if you don’t want your eyes to strike that much, put on a subtle colour like a nude that matches your skin tone.

Pro tip: Do not forget to remove all the make-up before going to bed as it may sometimes irritate if it gets into the eye.