Carine Roitfeld's just-dropped fragrance collection will whisk you away to Buenos Aires, Paris, and beyond.

You change your personal style depending on where you travel — so why not your fragrance?



A new perfume line from Carine Roitfeld, the CR Fashion Book founder and former Vogue Paris editor, is designed to be worn in style capitals around the world — from the sultry streets of Buenos Aires to the historic squares of St. Petersburg.





Inspired by lovers in seven of the fashion editor’s favourite cities, the perfume collection is a natural career progression for the famed editor, who's a natural storyteller and a provocateur at heart.





“Finding a perfume you love is like finding a lover,” Roitfeld told Travel + Leisure.





To develop the scents, Roitfeld collaborated with master perfumers Aurélien Guichard, Pascal Gaurin, and Yann Vasnier (all of whom who have created iconic scents for brands like Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs) over the course of three years.





Carine Roitfeld, former editor of Vogue Paris has released a travel-inspired fragrance range. Pic: Pinterest Carine Roitfeld.

The resulting 7 fragrances are rich, complex, and sexy.





Aurélien is an ode to Paris, her home, and her first love, combining spicy floral notes, with hints or orange flower and davana oil. Meanwhile, her New York “lover” is Orson, inspired by the legendary actor Orson Welles, and merging the sensual petals of the hawthorn floral with the earthiness of tonka beans and benzoin.

London, is George, a heady mix of green floral chypre, galbanum, and cannabis, “to capture the culture clash between the prim and proper in the place where punk rock began,” said Roitfeld.





To celebrate the launch of the perfumes, Roitfeld will unveil an immersive pop-up shop, designed by renewed producer Etienne Russo, in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, where shoppers will be able to experience each scent in person and pre-order their favorite.



