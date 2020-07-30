Former ’Imbewu’ star Fundi Zwane launches her own fragrance range

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Seasoned actress Fundi Zwane has dropped her own her fragrance, Camagu. Popularly known for the role Ka-MaDonsela on e.tv's popular drama show "Imbewu," Zwane says she excited to launch a product that is “inclusive in what's on offer for all women and men”. The star says that the idea to develop her very own fragrance range, which caters to both men and women, was inspired by “market research and innovative business synergy”. “CAMAGU by Fundi Zwane came to life after we saw a gap in the market to create something unique and fresh. It's an extension of creativity that allows me to share a deep love for scents. CAMAGU by Fundi Zwane is an exploration of the dance between body chemistry and fragrance. I am so excited for everyone to experience CAMAGU by Fundi Zwane.”

She adds: “Women and men deserve to feel good about themselves. It's been a testing time for us a global community, and it has also been a collective experience of so many mixed emotions. CAMAGU by Fundi Zwane has been birthed in a time where despite the collective trauma, something beautiful is in bloom.”

CAMAGU Femme targets the quintessential confident woman who is in love with the journey of her life and enjoys self-discovery.

“It's for the go-getter whose scent says millions about her.”

CAMAGU Oud has been designed for a man and woman (yes you got that right) who understands the power and value of his/her masculine/feminine energy.

Zwane recently bid farewell to “Imbewu”, after two years on the show.

Commenting on her exit from the show, Zwane said: “I am proud of what meaningful business and artistic collaboration has been able to achieve over the past 2 years. It has been a great journey travelled and I, like millions of South Africans, am so excited with what "Imbewu" will continue to achieve through this beautiful story that so many enjoy.”

Zwane's last appearance on the show was on Wednesday, July 29.