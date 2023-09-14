Former Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts one of six people injured in horror Kloof Nek crash

Former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts has been identified as one of the six people injured in Tuesday’s truck crash in Cape Town’s Kloof Nek road. The Citizen reported that the truck was en-route from Camps Bay when it lost its load of frozen crayfish boxes.

Nell-Roberts was one of the injured and was treated for shock and minor injuries. “I was driving on Kloof Street and going about my business and I found it unusual that such a big truck was driving on that road,” Nell-Roberts told News24. She added that her vehicle has been “dragged for 100 metres and spun out of control”.

The title holder of Miss SA 2002, the 42-year-old is also the founder of Women4Women, an NGO focused exclusively on female empowerment and community development. The mother of two has thus far launched several successful initiatives that aim to mobilise economic growth. “It’s my intention to do everything that I can to give back and help to create a more advantageous future for as many women as possible,” she told IOL Lifestyle.

“I truly believe that those who are fortunate enough to be in a position that allows them to give back should do so, and I intend on utilizing my years of experience in the industry and corporate affiliations to follow through on this.” On Tuesday, motorists were warned to stay clear of the area after a 24-wheeler truck careened down the busy CBD road. "A heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning,“ Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said at the time.

A heavy-duty articulated vehicle lost control and collided with several passenger vehicles before overturning.@broodryk5@MikeSaReports pic.twitter.com/HkYdvypjGk — SA REPORTS 2 (@MambaBroodryk) September 12, 2023 According to various reports, the truck smashed into several vehicles and jack-knifed before overturning. Smith also disclosed that the truck driver and four other individuals involved in the accident had been transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.