Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musiḓa closes the year with a bang with multiple accolades

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musiḓa continues to be an inspiration with the work she does in advocating for mental health. She’s ending the year on a high note with multiple awards she won last week.

First, she was invited by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to serve as its “Regional Champion” for East and Southern Africa. In this new role, Musiḓa will address the challenges that surround mental health. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) “I will serve as a regional voice and will play an instrumental role in the advocacy of universal access to sexual and reproductive health as well as the mental health of women and girls in the East and Southern Africa (ESA) region. “So humbled and honoured to be a part of this amazing organisation. The challenges we face are daunting, and the path ahead may not be easy, but it is important, and I am ready for the task. ‘The legacy you leave behind are the lives you touch,’ and that’s exactly what I intend to do as UNFPA Regional Champion,” wrote the Venda beauty.

Also, Glamour Magazine honoured her at this year’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards. She won in the Mental Health Gamechanger category for her work on “Mindful Mondays,” a campaign she launched during her Miss SA reign. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida) “I’m overwhelmed by the accolades that have been bestowed on me. The one thing I am happy about is that this acknowledgement is proof that my work in the mental health space is not going unnoticed. “The more we can get the word out there, the better it is all around. I am so happy to receive this attention, because it means mental health is getting a voice,” she said.