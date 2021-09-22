Former Miss Teen World Kat Ncala announced as director of Miss International

Former Miss Teen World (2018) Kat Ncala has bagged a big deal as the director of Miss International. Ncala, the first 21-year-old to make the board as director, will manage the pageant’s representation in South Africa.

Miss International is a Japanese-based international beauty pageant organised by The International Culture Association, launched in 1960. The pageant was first held in 1960. Miss International is known as one of the Big Four international beauty pageants in the world, along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth. The YOTV presenter is ecstatic to be part of the board.

“The prestigious and highly reputable pageant is set apart by its focus on cultural exchanges – with the slogan 'for world peace through mutual understanding' The International Cultural Association continue to actively expand the scope of international exchange, which contributes to a better mutual understanding of the world. "We are so elated that Miss International South Africa will create a much-needed platform to celebrate and showcase success, beauty and cultural inclusivity. We can’t wait to introduce the Miss International South Africa finalists to South Africa,” said Ncala. Ncala was the first South African to host Miss Teenager Universe in 2019.