Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo admits her old OTT make-up looks were 'too much'

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo has admitted she doesn't recognise herself when she looks at old photographs when she used to wear "too much" make-up. The 28-year-old model admitted she used to overdo her glam and prefers to go for a more natural look these days, while sharing her 40-step beauty routine. In a video for Vogue, she confessed: “Looking back on those photos, I don’t even know who that person is, because it was just too much. “I’m not a huge fan of changing what your face looks like. I like the idea of enhancing the things that make you different instead of creating a whole new face. I actually just like working with the canvas that you have.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted she felt "ugly" growing up.

The brunette beauty - who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012 - said she was "really different looking" when she was younger as she thought her older sister "looked like a Barbie doll" whilst she was overweight.

She said: "Honestly growing up I felt really ugly which is a terrible thing to say ... I was really different looking. My older sister looked like the Barbie doll. I was overweight. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'Okay, you’re different,' because I was."

And Olivia recalled being put on a diet when she was just 10 years old.

She added: "Our dad is amazing but our dad is like, Type A and has run over a dozen marathons. When I was 10 years old, yeah, I was put on those diets and I kind of realised, when you put in the work you get the results. It kind of all started from there."