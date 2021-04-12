Foyin Og shares 5 make-up bag must-haves for make-up enthusiasts

Cape Town-based beauty and lifestyle content creator Foyin Ogunrombi shares the five must-haves that every make-up lover should keep in their make-up bag. Nigerian-born Ogunrombi, fondly known as Foyin Og, says even though she studied business science in marketing at the University of Cape Town, she’s always had a passion for glitz and glamour. The 25-year-old, who is also a freelance social media manager and make-up artist, says her love for art is largely influenced by the fact that she comes from a family of creatives, she told IOL Lifestyle. “With artists, fashion designers, musicians, and journalists in my extended family, make-up just so happens to be my creative outlet!” she said. Foyin Og says make-up is her art medium. According to her, every make-up lover should have these five essentials in their make-up bag:

Eyebrow pencil

Your face is never really finished without a brow! Pomades and gels are great additions, but nothing beats an age-old pencil.

Densely packed foundation brush

These are perfect for full coverage make-up applications ‒ even if your foundation is not full coverage! The dense nature of the brush can give you a flawless, full-coverage finish.

A brown lip pencil

A brown lip liner can fix any lipstick colour and paired with a lip gloss alone can transform your face!

A bomb pair of lashes

Lashes elevate and complete any make-up look! But be careful ‒ once you start wearing them, you can’t go back, you’ll get addicted to the look.

A good bronzer

While trickier to find for darker-skinned folks, once you find it, you won’t understand how you went without it. You can use it for your eyeshadow too, on soft glam days, or as the perfect transition colour!

Foyin Og says make-up allows her to elevate and boost her self-confidence and to explore being someone else and trying something new.

While others were baking banana bread during the initial hard lockdown in March 2020, she created a seven-day challenge that included prompts so that there was a little bit of guidance and inspiration for each make-up look.

Ogunrombi was inspired by another make-up artist and content creator, Kay Ngonyama, who created the #21Beats4Kay challenge.

“I couldn’t find the mental and physical strength to come up with 21 different make-up looks. So I decided to create my challenge for a shorter period,” she explains.

Earlier this year, she introduced the #7days7faces challenge on social media in collaboration with NetflixSA, sparked by the series Bridgerton.

#7days7faces

DAY 3 CARTOONS :

It was a safe community for people to learn, master, and share their make-up journey with the world.

The seven-day challenge included prompts so that there was a little bit of guidance and inspiration for each make-up look.

Foyin Og says she will continue with the challenges so long as there is a demand for it and will keep making it bigger, better, and more valuable to everyone involved.