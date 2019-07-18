Frida Kahlo's most distinct feature was her unibrow. Picture: Instagram/ hilandohistoriasmx

The Frida Kahlo Foundation is partnering with US cosmetics retailer Ultra Beauty to launch a line of makeup inspired by the Mexican artist. And yes, in case you're wondering, the line includes an "eyebrow palette" that could be used to reproduce her most distinct feature - her uni-brow.

Khalo proudly kept her brow untamed and confidently illustrated them in her famous self-portraits. Along with her intricate braids and colourful headgear, Khalo was a style icon of her time and continues to inspire.

On Wednesday the foundation said that they want to encourage women "to embrace their own unique beauty", adding "Kahlo was well-known for highlighting and embracing what made her unique - inside and out".

Kahlo's fame has grown in recent decades and now may surpass that of her famed husband, the mural painter Diego Rivera. She died in 1954.

Previous attempts to market Frida merchandise, like a Frida doll launched in 2018, have been met with controversy.