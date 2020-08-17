From selling eyelashes to owning her own beauty brand: Tsholo Minyuku shares her story

I only knew her as the lady who sells eyelashes. I remember one of my followers on Twitter asking where to get long-lasting artificial eyelashes, and I recommended Fabu Lashes, the only product that Tsholofelo Minyuku owned at that time. A few months later, she’s back with House Of Fabu, a beauty brand that focuses on hair and body care. In a telephonic chat with the 27-year-old entrepreneur, I found out more about her incredible journey. She left her jobs as a bookkeeper, and financial software facilitator to focus on beauty and now she is a successful businesswoman. It all started when she began learning how to apply makeup in 2016. She got so good at it that people asked her to teach them. She practised more and when the influencer trend grew, she wanted so badly to be one of them but doors were shut on her face until Catrice Cosmetics acknowledged her skillset as a makeup artist. The founder of House Of Fabu, Tsholofelo Minyuku. Picture: Supplied. Minyuku said: “I left my job because I was suffering from a mental illness. While I was still employed, I could not pay attention to what was happening in the beauty industry. I could only be a makeup artist then after leaving, I discovered since beauty was broad, let me venture into other sections. That’s how I went for hair care and skin care.”

Now that she’s launched her brand, Minyuku not only wants to make it into big retailers like Clicks and Dischem, she also has a dream of having a makeup studio.

She said that since she could get her business rolling during the pandemic, then other young aspiring entrepreneurs can also do the same. Big or small, they must start their projects, and the rest shall follow.

“When I started the haircare business, I went and bought eight containers. I did not have any stock, I just had a few essential oils, and I started mixing them and advertised a product.

““fter a week of advertising once people started buying into the idea of buying my haircare range, that’s when I stood up and went to buy 100 bottles and started doing stickers, and if you can check, my stickers are different from the first orders. Start now, and you’ll fix faults along the way,” she said.

House Of Fabu is open for online purchases via Rebel Rosey.