From startup to industry leader: The San Hair's Nompumelelo Madubedube on top wig trends and success

Nompumelelo Madubedube, founder of The San Hair, recently shared her expertise and insights with IOL on the latest hair trends, the success of her business, and her experience as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. Madubedube founded The San Hair, a hair supply and manufacturing company, in 2013. Since then, the company has managed to remain relevant in the hair industry.

“The fact that I, as the owner and founder of the brand, also consume what we are selling has helped us stay relevant. I don't need a marketing company to tell us the direction that trends are taking. “We see it ourselves as consumers. We know what works and what doesn’t. I think that is one of our distinguishing points,” she said. The company's journey began with a simple yet ambitious goal: to provide high-quality hair solutions for women. Over the years, The San Hair has evolved to cater to diverse tastes and trends, earning a reputation for excellence.

Currently, lace wigs, glue-less wigs, and full frontals are in high demand. Madubedube shared her insights on what clients are seeking the most. “I think people are starting to shy away from full-on glue installations. I think people have suddenly realised that it's a lot of work. That’s why everyone is now talking about glue-less options,” she explained. She added that people still want wigs, but they want simpler options. According to Madubedube, people want wigs they can manage themselves while getting value for their money.

She observed that people are becoming more comfortable showing their natural hairline, whereas there was a time when people did not want to reveal their hair or how it looked under a wig. She also notes that sew-ins are making a comeback, with people increasingly prioritising their natural hair. Wigs, she said, should never replace proper care of one's natural hair. Consumers are preferring thinner lace, often referred to as the “Kim K,” named after Kim Kardashian due to its nature. This lace is small and does not require glue installations.

The beauty industry is always evolving, and The San Hair stays up-to-date, offering consumers a variety of options, accurate information on wig after care, and even its own in-house shampoo. The customer relationship does not end with the purchase; if someone spends around R3,000 on a wig, they need to know how to maintain it for long-lasting wear. When someone makes such a significant investment, it’s natural for them to have questions about wig care, and The San Hair’s team is well-equipped to explain how to maintain their purchase and protect their investment.

“One incorrect wash, for example, can ruin your wig. You may need to replace the front if you washed it incorrectly or used the wrong technique, causing it to tangle. “So, education is a big part of wig maintenance. I believe that anyone selling wigs needs to guide customers on shampoo and conditioner treatments. That’s why we developed our own in-house brand,” she said. The San Hair currently operates 15 stores, with a vision focused on making hair accessible to people. This vision drove their strategic expansion into physical retail spaces such as Menlyn Mall, Sandton, and Fourways Mall, to name a few.

The company's focus on online growth and exploring new markets has positioned it for continued success, earning The San recognition, including a finalist spot in the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. When asked how she feels about this achievement, she shared that being selected as a finalist for the Medium Business Entrepreneur award is both exciting and humbling, especially given the impressive calibre of other businesses in the running. Competing alongside seasoned entrepreneurs, many with decades of experience, highlights how far her business has come. Having started her venture at just 25, she has now spent a decade growing and learning within the industry.