‘Frotox’: Everything you need to know about the cryotherapy facial TikTok craze

Although freezing your face may not seem especially nice, that is precisely what a cryotherapy facial — often jokingly referred to as a “frotox” — accomplishes, and users on TikTok are raving about it. A machine-operated device applies liquid nitrogen to the face during the facial. In as little as 15 minutes, it is said to brighten skin, tighten pores, and maybe even lessen the appearance of small lines or age spots.

Unlike some peels or microdermabrasion, cryotherapy facials are a non-invasive cosmetic technique that won’t leave your skin appearing raw or red. Really, everyone who wishes to look radiant is a wonderful candidate for a cryotherapy facial, particularly those who believe their skin seems worn or dull. It’s advisable to consult your doctor before receiving a cryo facial if you’re expecting or breastfeeding. Cryo facials are not covered by medical insurance because they are an elective cosmetic procedure.

The facial itself is normally completed within 20 minutes. Additionally, there is no need for recovery time because there is no anaesthesia or redness; you may immediately resume your job. Your blood vessels contract and your pores tighten during a cryo facial, which is comparable to but more extreme than what happens when you rub ice on your face. When the temperature of your skin returns to normal, the blood vessels immediately dilate.

Because of the increased blood and oxygen flow to the face as a result, your skin may appear more radiant and glowing, and your lips may appear fuller. The influx of blood and oxygen can also make the face appear more taut and less puffy. People with skin issues may benefit medically from cryotherapy in general. For instance, a study by Taras Klimenko and others, titled “Whole-Body Cryotherapy in Atopic Dermatitis“, showed that whole-body cryotherapy can help lessen the symptoms of atopic dermatitis. There is some evidence to back up the claim that acne can be reduced by extremely cold temperatures via lowering sebum production. However, because the study was carried out on mice, additional investigation is required.

The practitioner will take numerous actions to prepare you for your cryo facial when you show up for your session. According to the spa Skin Renewal in Cape Town, the process often proceeds like this: “We’ll properly wash and dry your face. Before the cold phase starts, some practitioners choose to steam the face or do a little massage for lymphatic drainage.

“You’ll probably be asked to take off any jewellery and given goggles to wear. “A pipe will spray liquid nitrogen onto your face. Although it will undoubtedly feel chilly, similar to placing your face in a freezer, it shouldn’t be agonising. “Your face will be covered by the hose for only around three minutes. Some folks discover it to be soothing.

“The technician will then apply a serum or moisturiser to your skin and, in certain situations, perform another facial. Then you may go forward.” The face and, occasionally, the neck or décolletage are the focus of cryo facials. On occasion, medical professionals will apply this cryogenic method to other body parts. In addition to treating mood disorders, freezing cancer cells, and maybe lowering the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, cryotherapy may help alleviate the symptoms of migraines and arthritic pain.

Despite the fact that cryotherapy facials are usually thought to be safe, there are dangers and potential adverse effects: Make sure the room is properly ventilated; nitrogen can deplete oxygen in confined spaces.

You might have ice burn or frostbite due to the vapour’s extremely low temperature, which is typically between -129°C and -184°C, however this is an uncommon side effect.

Your face might momentarily feel tingly or numb.

Skin discolouration, which can be either transient or permanent, affects certain people. Cryo facials are quick and simple procedures with little to no recovery time, as shown on TikTok. You’ll be able to leave the aesthetician’s office and go about your regular business. Results should be visible right away and resemble the glowy appearance that skin might have after a brisk stroll in the cold. These first effects often last a few weeks.

An individual could require a cryo facial every three to five weeks to maintain the advantages. As the facial can alter the texture and firmness of skin over time, the more regularly you visit, the more lasting the changes will be. As with any other facial, you should be ready for a cryo facial: Allow at least two weeks to pass after receiving Botox or other injectables before having a cryo facial.

To ensure that your skin is moisturised in the days prior, drink plenty of water.

Steer clear of any new items that can irritate your skin as well as vigorous exfoliation.

If at all possible, try to avoid wearing a lot of make-up; doing so will speed up the process.

Make sure the aesthetician doing the cryo facial is a reputable professional with a licence. Before scheduling an appointment, it can be a good idea to pay the aesthetician a visit to make sure their office is neat and welcoming and to see before and after pictures of their clientele.