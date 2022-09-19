Get organised. It’s time to spring clean your skincare products

Right now everybody is on a “get ready for summer” mission. People are getting excited about the warmer days ahead, whether it’s changing your diet, heading back to the gym or swapping out your wardrobe by packing away winter clothes to make space for summer items.

Our homes are freshened as folk frantically do deep cleaning and a few decor changes to usher in the new season. But have you considered freshening and changing your skincare? While it’s vital to alter your skincare routine to brighten up your dull skin for summer, you have to stop and check your products.

When was the last time you spring cleaned your dressing table and bathroom cabinet? When was the last time you checked your beauty products? Out with the old

It is essential to check the expiry dates on your skincare and cosmetic products. Using old products can cause more damage than good. Breakouts are one of the most common side effects. Many beauty products now have a “use by” date on their labels. If lipstick is dry and smells funny, throw it out. Don’t use mascara for longer than three months. If your foundation has started separating, then it’s trash.

Get rid of expired products. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Get organised Mornings can be a crazy rush so it’s easy for your products to end up all over the counter or hastily thrown back in the drawer. When products are in order or neatly packed it makes it difficult to find what you’re looking for you’re in a hurry and you can’t keep track of what’s in use, expired or simply not working for you.

Arranging your products neatly will not only help you get organised but will bring you great satisfaction. It’s the same feeling you get when you’ve tidied up your grocery cupboards! Keep it tidy. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Time to try something new As mentioned before, it’s time to change your skincare routine. You might already have a range that works well for you during summer but those products might be old by now.