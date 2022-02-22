Get started with your selfcare with help from PeakMart

You’re sitting at your nine to five desk job, typing away. You’ve just received another Microsoft Teams meeting request, a strategy proposal that needs tweaking, a social media campaign to complete, and you haven’t even had your morning coffee yet. How do you balance all these things? You burn out, cancel all social events and resort to staying indoors with a glass of red wine by your side, thinking of the better days. While we all understand the hustle, perhaps it’s time to take a step back and prioritise yourself.

Whether it’s a spa day or getting cosy while binging your favourite TV show, everybody deserves a little self-care. However, if you’re looking to start small, whether it’s by making a small purchase to reward yourself, we’ve curated our top self-care products you could treat yourself with. Jewel it up In case you missed the memo, accessories are a great way to treat yourself from time to time. Whether you’re into smaller dainty pieces or subtle statement pieces like PeakMart’s gold hoops, you can never go wrong with jewellery. Don’t just think of it as a simple purchase. Think of it as a way of empowering yourself. In the same way, you would invest yourself and your career, you should also be investing in spoiling yourself with jewellery pieces.

Whether you’re layering a gold necklace or adding a statement purse to your outfit, there’s no doubt that adding the right accessory to your fit can take your look from zero to one hundred, period.

Glam baby Ladies, jewellery is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to spoiling yourself. We’re talking glitz and glam, the whole nine yards! We don’t know about you but getting all dressed up in a cute outfit, heels, and go-to makeup look can be quite therapeutic. From a bold red lipstick to warm neutral-toned eyeshadow, there’s just something about throwing a look together that feels rewarding.

Feeling pampered When it comes to showing yourself self-love, it doesn’t always involve spending money. We understand that sometimes all it takes is taking a step back and unwinding, especially after a long day at the office. We’re talking at-home mani-pedis, lighting your favourite scented candles and running a nice relaxing bath, you’re very own at-home spa day!