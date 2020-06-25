Get to know the Miss SA semi-finalists from Gauteng

Things are getting heated at Miss South Africa 2020 after the reigning queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier revealed the top 15 semi-finalists who are competing for the crown.



The announcement was made through social media on Wednesday night, June 24.



Out of the 15 ladies who are vying from the crown, six of them are from Gauteng and they are:



Anazarde Omar



Hailing from Crown Gardens in Johannesburg, she is a 21-year-old Strategic Communication in Marketing graduate. Omar admires Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé and would love to meet Trevor Noah.

On how she feels about being in the top 15, Omar said: “It is an absolute honour to be a part of the Top 15 for Miss South Africa 2020 and be amongst a beautiful and strong group of ladies. I pinch myself every morning and cannot believe this is my reality.

"The journey so far has been so rewarding and exciting. Since everything is mostly virtual this year, the Miss South Africa Organisation has gone above and beyond to make the experience fun and memorable. I cannot wait for what is yet to come.”

Anazarde Omar. Picture: Willem Botha.



Busisiwe Mmotla





Familiar with the pageant scenes, this beauty from Soweto, Johannesburg , is a Senior & FET Phase teacher. She was crowned Miss Soweto in 2017.





She said she's proud to be in the top 15.





She shared: “I feel very proud of myself as this is another step closer to the title of my dreams. It is so unbelievable at the same time; I pinch myself every morning. The journey is very eye-opening because the Miss South Africa Organisation and the judges asked me about my dreams, desires and thoughts.





"This was very new to me as no-one has looked at me and asked me about my dreams or how I will achieve them.”

Busisiwe Mmotla. Picture: Willem Botha. Chantelle Pretorius



Representing the capital city, this 24-year-old full model spends most of her time in Europe due to work.





If she were to become Miss SA, Pretorius would love to meet chef Nataniël. She said she is ready to be SA’s next beauty queen.





She revealed: “I am ready for South Africa to get to know me better. The process has been very enjoyable so far, and I’ve had the opportunity to push myself to new limits.”

Chantelle Pretorius. Picture: Willem Botha. Lebogang Mahlangu



Also representing Pretoria, the Soshanguve beauty is a food scientist, who is adventurous and loves the rush of adrenalin. A former Banyana Banyana hopeful, she said being part of the semi-finalists will inspire her community.





She explained: “Being part of Miss SA Top 15 will not only change my life, but I believe it will inspire the young women in my community to dream again. I am excited and hope that this shows everyone that they can achieve anything if they truly believe and put in the effort to make it happen.”

Lebogang Mahlangu. Picture: Yuveer Karunchund.





Natasha Joubert



Another Tshwane beauty, she is a public relations officer. The 22-year-old said the journey taught her to be more vocal.

She added: “In this time, I have experienced self-growth, vulnerability and stepping outside of my comfort zone. Miss South Africa is now, more than ever, a platform to empower women, and it’s something I’ve experienced first-hand. I have learnt how to use my voice to add value, to lead by example and will continue my efforts to do so in every opportunity that comes my way.”





Natasha Joubert. Picture: Willem Botha .



Olin-Shae De La Cruz





From the city of gold, De La Cruz, who resides in Bryanston, juggles running her own company, working as an account manager and being a netball coach on weekends.





On making the cut for Top 15, she said she’s excited about the possibilities of becoming Miss SA.





“I'm excited about what the future holds. What I will share, the people I will meet and of course working with the Miss South Africa Organisation. The journey thus far has been rewarding, and all the messages of support and encouragement mean the world to me,” she shared.

Olin-Shae De La Cruz. Picture: Willem Botha.



