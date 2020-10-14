Get your dancing shoes on: Mi Casa and Sho Madjozi to perform at Miss SA finals
Its all systems go for the Miss South Africa 2020 finale, which takes place at The Table Bay Hotel, Cape Town.
This year, the entertainment line-up includes performances by artists who will be performing their new songsfor the first time. They include Ami Faku, Jimmy Nevis and Sun El-Musician.
Two of the acts are no strangers to Miss SA – Mi Casa performed at the Sun City finale in 2014 when Rolene Strauss took the crown, and Sho Madjozi rocked the crowds at Time Square last year when Zozibini Tunzi triumphed.
Sun-El Musician and Ami Faku will be performing Into Ingawe. Both said they are looking forward to the performance and seeing what the Top 10 bring to the table on the night: “They are an incredible group of young women who represent our country and its diversity.”
As one of the best performers in Africa, Sho Madjozi incorporates the Tsonga culture through her music and public image.
Last year, the multi-award-winning rapper was featured on the global music platform COLORS, where she performed one of her hit songs, John Cena.
She went on to gain global recognition when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the track. She was also nominated for best international act at this year's BET Awards and has been signed by Epic Records after performing as an independent artist.
Miss SA 2020 will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic at 5pm on Saturday, October 24. The event is also being streamed online.