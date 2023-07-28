Get your glow on: Top 5 benefits of exfoliating your face and body

Exfoliating your face and body is an essential step in any skincare routine. Besides the satisfying sensation of scrubbing away dead skin cells, regular exfoliation offers many benefits.

Here are five reasons why you need to incorporate exfoliation into your skincare routine to achieve much-desired glowing skin. 1. It renews the texture of your skin By getting rid of dead skin cells and unclogging pores, exfoliation promotes a smoother skin texture. It reveals fresh, new skin underneath, giving you a more youthful appearance.

Exfoliation promotes a smoother skin texture. Picture: Karolina Grabowska 2. Increases cell turnover

Exfoliating stimulates cell turnover which in turn accelerates the production of new skin cells. This process helps to maintain a firm and elastic complexion. This aids in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 3. Enhances skin clarity

Over time, the build-up of dead skin cells and sebum can lead to dull and congested skin. Regular exfoliation helps to remove these impurities, diminishing the appearance of blemishes, acne scars, and hyper-pigmentation. By unclogging pores and reducing the likelihood of breakouts, your complexion becomes clearer and more even-toned. 4. Helps absorb product better

Exfoliating your face and body enhances the absorption of your skincare products. With dead skin cells removed, your serums, moisturisers, and SPF can penetrate more deeply into the skin, maximizing their effectiveness. Exfoliation helps your skincare products absorb better. Picture: Pexels Polina Kovaleva

5. Boosts circulation Exfoliation invigorates the skin and boosts circulation. The massaging motion stimulates blood flow, bringing oxygen and nutrients to the surface of the skin. This increased circulation aids in cell regeneration and promotes a healthy complexion.