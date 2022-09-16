Get your glow on with these DIY fruity face masks

After a long cold winter most of us have been left with lack lustre skin, desperately needing to get our glow on as spring signals summer’s slow but steady approach. If you’re looking to brighten up that dull winter skin, here are three simple face masks using everyday ingredients you most likely already have in your home.

Story continues below Advertisement

Avo mask Avocados are so popular now that they’ve become a staple in most fruit bowls, along with the apples and oranges. This rich and creamy gem is packed with natural oils. So you don’t really need much else to make it work. Simply mash up half an avo into a small bowl then add two tablespoons of honey.

Mix it all up and apply to your skin. Now all have to do is scroll through TikTok for 20 minutes and let it work its magic. Then rinse with lukewarm water and gently tap your face dry with your face towel. Avos are packed with natural oils. Picture: Pexels/Thought Catalog Banana mask While you’re at the fruit bowl you can reach for a banana if you’re out of avos. A banana is such a simple fruit yet rich in nutrients such as potassium.

Story continues below Advertisement

Potassium helps to hydrate and moisturise skin. Make a simple banana face mask by mashing up a ripe banana and applying it on your face. Leave on for 15 minutes while you solve the Wordle of the day, then rinse with cold water. Bananas are rich in potassium. Picture: Pexels/ Anna Shvets Honey and orange mask Honey is a natural humectant which makes for a great cure for moisture loss. While oranges help brighten skin.

Story continues below Advertisement