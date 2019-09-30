Gisele Bündchen is set to front Dior's Capture Totale skincare range's 2020 campaign.
The 39-year-old Brazilian model will front the campaign for the designer brand's iconic skincare line and appear in their advertising both online and in print from 2020.
Claude Martinez, president and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior, said Gisele is the "embodiment of healthy beauty" and the perfect match for the job.
He said: "The perfect embodiment of healthy beauty, our new spokesmodel is the icon of wellness, generated by a unique idea of healthy and purely authentic beauty.
"This very same idea lies at the heart of the origins and the history of Capture Totale.