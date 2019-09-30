Gisele Bundchen named face of Dior's Capture Totale skincare







Gisele Bundchen. Picture: Reuters Gisele Bündchen is set to front Dior's Capture Totale skincare range's 2020 campaign. The 39-year-old Brazilian model will front the campaign for the designer brand's iconic skincare line and appear in their advertising both online and in print from 2020. Claude Martinez, president and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior, said Gisele is the "embodiment of healthy beauty" and the perfect match for the job. He said: "The perfect embodiment of healthy beauty, our new spokesmodel is the icon of wellness, generated by a unique idea of healthy and purely authentic beauty. "This very same idea lies at the heart of the origins and the history of Capture Totale.

"Inner beauty nourishes, regenerates and radiates infinite external beauty with its full power and vital energy.

"Today, we are celebrating a supermodel glowing with health, who is an accomplished, stunningly beautiful woman, and of course, the iconic muse of conscious beauty, who joins us to convey and celebrate the house of Dior values."

Gisele formally announced her retirement from the catwalk in 2015, before making a one-off comeback at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, and Gisele previously admitted she thinks she will keep working until the day she dies.

She said in December: "I've never worked so hard in my life, actually.

"I think I'll retire only the day I die, because I love working. I love creating. I think that's why we're here: to keep creating, expanding and learning."