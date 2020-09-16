Give your skin a workout at home with a Beau-Rejuve treatment

There is a new kid on the block for our home skincare regime. Recently I was introduced to a nifty little facial device - the Beau-Rejuve - and discovered that it has the same effects as taking your skin for a workout! I popped into my local Laser Boutique studio for a 30 minute introductory session which started with a double cleanse and chemical exfoliation using RegimA products. After applying an ionised gel the therapist gently glided the Beau-Rejuve in circular movements over my face and decolletage. I felt a slight tingling feeling as the machine moved over the skin. The mini facial treatment ended with the application of a moisturiser and SPF. The results: A fresh-looking glowing dewy skin. How much does a 30 minute introductory treatment cost? R300

How did it feel? It felt like a deep tissue massage. As the device moves over the skin the underlying muscles contract and relax.

The device has different levels of intensity and automatically stops after 10 mins.

How often should we use it? For home care, it is recommended that you start off by using the machine twice a week for the first month, thereafter you may use it once a week to maintain the results achieved.

IOL and The Laser Boutique Studio is giving away a 30 minute introductory skincare treatment to one lucky reader.

How does the Beau-Rejuve work?

Electrical Muscle Stimulation - to target the facial muscles for rejuvenation from the flow of fresh blood and improved lymphatic drainage.

Radio Frequency - the tissues transform the RF energy into thermal energy which in turn stimulates the collagen cells to start reproducing collagen and elastin for firming.

Mesotherapy -The Beau-Rejuve uses mesotherapy (without the needles) to dilate the pores for serums and moisturisers to penetrate further down into the skin layers.

Light Emitting Diode - sends energy producing packets of light energy into the layers of the epidermis, which reduces redness, minimizes ageing, treats sun damage, stretch marks and mild forms of acne.

There are 6 LED options:

It can be used for skin rejuvenation, skin toning, anti-ageing, skin renewal, blemish removal, anti-allergy, pore size reduction and increasing skin elasticity.

Red – Enhances collagen regeneration within the skin

Green – Inhibits the over production of melanin – treats pigmentation and dark marks on the skin.

Blue – Kills bacteria that may cause acne

Yellow – Used to give your skin a glow

Pink – Assists in treating sluggish circulation

Pink Flashing light – Assists in penetrating the products into the skin through Mesotherapy.

How much does it cost?

The BeauRejuv retails for about R2 500 from the Laser Boutique.

There are many benefits to including the Beau-Rejuve in one’s skincare regime on a regular basis. It’s like having your own muscle stimulating facial machine at home - which would save a small fortune on specialised salon treatments.