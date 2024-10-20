Grace Mondlana: From teacher to emerging content creator

Grace Mondlana, a vibrant South African content creator, recently made waves by winning the coveted Emerging Creator Award at the DStv Content Creator Awards. Her journey from classroom teacher to full-time creator is as inspiring as it is transformative, embodying the spirit of resilience and creativity that many aspire to.

At the heart of Mondlana's pursuit is her profound passion for empowering youth through education. “For the longest time growing up, I had a desire to make a difference in people's lives. Teaching for me drives this impact,” she shares. With a knack for challenging her students and engaging them creatively, her role as an educator resonated deeply with her aspirations.

However, like many others, the pandemic shifted her trajectory. “I began my journey in content creation during the pandemic while searching for a creative outlet,” Mondlana recounts. Struggling with her own wellness, she discovered that sharing her experiences online could be a beacon of hope for others feeling isolated during those uncertain times.

This newfound passion blossomed into something much larger. Though leaving her job as a teacher was a daunting decision, Mondlana could no longer ignore her growing desire for creative expression. The community on TikTok was buzzing with opportunities, and after around two years of nurturing her presence on the platform, she finally felt ready to monetise her efforts.

Grace Mondlana. Picture: Supplied “It wasn’t an easy decision but I believed in myself, and here we are today!” she exclaims, highlighting the courage it takes to pivot into the non-traditional realm of content creation. A day in Mondlana's life is a harmonious blend of organisation, inspiration, and connection. Her typical routine includes early morning runs and a dedicated skincare routine, preparing her to engage with followers while working on content schedules.

“Some days I also attend brand events and regularly work on content for upcoming brand partnerships,” she explains. Reflecting on her day allows her to map out future ideas, ensuring that creativity flows continuously. As with any profession, the costs of content creation can add up.

Mondlana emphasises the importance of financial planning, especially at the start of one’s journey. “All you really need is a phone, a tripod or a place where you can put your phone, and good lighting,” she shares. These basics are a foundation upon which creators can build as they invest in better equipment down the line.

Mondlana’s career began with an unexpected collaboration. Her first campaign featured a bubble bath brand, driven by her focus on self-care. “I think that’s why I caught the brands’ attention. This paid partnership was when I was a third-year student,” she recalls with nostalgia. Fast forward to today, she cites her collaboration with Coke Studio as one of the most thrilling campaigns she has participated in, thanks to the incredible team and brand alignment.

Winning the DStv Emerging Creator Award has served as a significant milestone for Mondlana. "It has been so affirming and fulfilling," she said, marvelling at her unexpected rise to recognition.