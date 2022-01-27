Grooming trends expected to bloom this year

BEAUTY trends are forever evolving. The pandemic taught us that while make-up is good, natural skin and hair is the best. If you’re looking at keeping your skin natural and hair healthy, these are some of the grooming trends you should look out for this year.

Skincare will retain its dominance Skincare has been the star of the beauty world throughout the pandemic. There was a rise in good quality skincare regimes, and with natural skin still on-trend, it is set to remain the dominant beauty category of 2022. Sustainability

Most consumers have requested that brands that are not yet eco-friendly jump on it as soon as possible. Ethically-sourced ingredients and vegan formulations have pushed beauty brands to re-think the way they manufacture their products. While we’ve already seen a major shift to more sustainable practices last year, this movement is expected to boom this year.

A skincare approach to hair care The same way you take extra care of your skin is the same energy you must give to your hair. Pay more attention to the health of your scalp, and be mindful of the products you use on your hair.

They must always be eco-friendly and cruelty-free. Hair and beard growth In the past two years, most men minimised their trips to the barbers and hairdressers and took matters into their own hands, opting for quick and easy home shaves.