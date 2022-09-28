Gwyneth Paltrow goes nude at 50 for magazine photoshoot, says getting Botox at 40 was ‘embarrassing’

Los Angeles – Actress Gwyneth Paltrow was “embarrassed” about going for Botox when she reached 40. The Oscar-winner, who turned 50 on September 27, said it was part of how she “freaked out” when she hit her 40th year. She shared that she also had a crisis when she turned 30, reported aceshowbiz.com.

“I feel great. I feel very happy and fulfilled and not scared and weirdly not freaked out about it,” she told “Vogue” on Tuesday in a chat to mark her 50th birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

“I remember turning 30 and feeling like there was so much pressure to be married and have a baby. I was not in a serious relationship when I turned 30, and I remember just thinking, ‘I'm disappointing my parents. I haven't married my stockbroker or a lawyer, and I'm this weird artist.’ ” “When you're in your 20s, you're really a kid, and I think there's this expectation that when you're 30, you are going to really start to have a handle on your life. And then when I turned 40, I really freaked out. I remember going to some doctor and getting Botox. It was terrible; it was so embarrassing. I was like, ‘I'm such a cliché.’ ” “I thought I had to redefine so many aspects of who I am. It wasn't as scary as I thought, by the way, but going into it I think I had a particular set of unique circumstances.”

The actress, who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with her 45-year-old first husband Chris Martin, said turning 50 was easier. The actress turned Goop founder, now married to 51-year-old TV producer Brad Falchuk, made the admissions at a photoshoot for which she stripped naked and was covered in gold paint to mark her milestone. She said, “And then turning 50, it's been a lot smoother than I thought. For the last year or so leading up to it, I have been ruminating on these different chapters in a woman's life.

“What does it mean to go through perimenopause and then later menopause? And why is that a taboo, and why are we put out to pasture?

