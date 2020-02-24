Gwyneth Paltrow asked guests to wear no make-up to her intimate GOOPGLOW beauty event which she hosted on Wednesday.
The 47-year-old actress hosted a wellness summit on Wednesday, in which she asked her famous friends to arrive barefaced so they could enjoy her GOOPGLOW beauty products.
Gwyneth shared snapshots of the bash on Instagram and captioned: "No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth."
Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, Erin Foster, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe and Samantha Ronson all arrived at the event and were gifted a three-piece GOOPGLOW starter kit, which featured five packs of skin-supporting ingestible powder supplements, an overnight peel, and body luminiser.