Hailey Bieber says it’s hard to find anti-ageing products at her age

The 24-year-old model admits she struggles to find beauty products which can help her with anti-ageing properties as she's in her 20s and most are geared towards the older market.

Speaking about BareMinerals' Ageless Phyto-Retinol collection, which she is fronting with her mother, she said: "I think being able to find products to start with the anti-ageing process can be tricky at my age, because you don’t want to use anything too harsh.

“What I like about this collection is that it’s super gentle because it is plant-based.

“It doesn’t feel like it strips the skin or makes it flaky – I love the face cream and eye cream ... I am trying to stay on top of remembering to put products on my neck."

And Hailey praised her mother Kennya Baldwin for passing on her love of SPF and suncream.