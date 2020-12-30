Hailey Bieber says ocean is key to her great skin

Hailey Bieber credits her glowing complexion to spending time at the beach but she is also a fan of clean beauty products.

The 24-year-old model credits her glowing complexion to spending time at the beach but she is also a fan of clean beauty products.

Hailey told BAZAAR.com: "My skin feels the best when I’ve been in the ocean. Salt water is the best skin healer for me, and I’ve found that nature can be the most soothing for my sensitive skin.

"My beauty philosophy is finding clean and nourishing products with ingredients from the Earth that are backed by science.

“I’ve recently discovered this whole world of natural beauty that I love."