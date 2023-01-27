Hair and make-up ideas to complement your Cape Town Met outfit

The theme for this year’s World Sports Betting Cape Town Met is Mardi Gras and if you’re attending this year’s event and still worried about what to wear, know this: there’s no such thing as “too much”. Think over-the-top hats, skimpy outfits, elaborate masks, sequins and feathers, glitz and glam and a lot of beads.

By now you’ve probably already found the perfect outfit for Saturday. Hopefully, you’ve kept in mind that it’s going to be hot on the day and that you’ll be doing lots of walking. So be sure your outfit is cool and your shoes comfortable. With your outfit sorted, what are you going to do with your hair and make-up? Hairstyling tips

While your hairstyle will depend mainly on your ensemble, those opting to wear headpieces and dazzling accessories might want to keep their hair slick and simple. Ponytails or an updo hairstyle never fail at a Mardi Gras-themed party, says Cape Town stylist Wagheeba Jacobs. A simple updo always works. Picture: Supplied Those looking more sophisticated should consider making their hair dramatic with a massive beehive or even by incorporating Mardi Gras colour with a hairpiece, hat or fascinator. Finish the look with some glitter hairspray – this is a glamorous way to celebrate Mardi Grass in style and will suit your headpieces perfectly.

Make-up tips While your make-up should complement your outfit, don’t be afraid to go big. Make-up artist SJ Taute suggests a striking lip bejewelled with gemstones or glamorous glitter eye make-up accented by a sharp winged liner.

