Just because we spend most of the day covering our bodies in winter, many people use that as an excuse not to shave.





“Those who wax or shave in warmer months shouldn’t stop simply because it is a little bit cold outside. There are a number of benefits to sticking to your hair removal routine all year round,” she says.





Since waxing and shaving is often a daunting process, that in the end is temporary, the beauty specialist gives us the scope on laser hair removal along with a fairly new method of hair removal with a lasting effect - the Epilfree hair removal.





Epilfree is a fairly new method of hair removal that is currently shaking up the cosmetic world. It can be described as the most revolutionary method of hair removal since laser and consists of 3 simple steps:

Perform high quality Epilation treatment (hair removal with Epilfree approved wax)

Apply Activator A (Clear lotion) – spread on treated surface.

Apply Toner B (Gold lotion) - massage into skin of treated surface. Benefits of Epilfree hair removal:

It is suitable for any skin or hair type and contains a number of natural ingredients that can be used on any part of the skin without causing damage. It has no chemicals and is more effective than waxing or shaving and less expensive than laser hair removal. Cons of Epilfree hair removal:

It is also a long process and it takes about 6 - 12 treatments to effectively reduce the hair in most areas.The treatment is not advisable for pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding. It s houldn’t be used on already damaged or irritated skin. “By starting your Laser hair removal or Epilfree journey in the winter, your skin will be silky smooth and breathtakingly beautiful just in time to show it off when the warm weather arrives. Don’t make the mistake of quitting your routine. Don’t avoid starting one. The benefits will be both clearly seen and felt”, Shah advises.

While there is no shame in letting your body hair grow, Yuvati Shah, owner of Spa Royal at Royal Palm Hotel Umhlanga, would advise against it.