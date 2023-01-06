Hangovers cause dull skin. Here’s how to fake glowing skin while recovering from one

While many people have started heading back to work, there are some who are still on holiday and still partying it up. Too many late nights, way too many drinks and sickening hangovers can leave even the most dedicated beauty fanatic’s skin looking dull.

Story continues below Advertisement

It can be so much harder to have naturally glowing skin when you’ve living the party life. We do have a few tips on how you can fake glowing skin. Flawless dewy skin

Foundation is your friend. But ladies, I’m not referring to a full-coverage matte foundation. You’ll need a more sheer, creamy foundation. A moisturising formula is great. It will give you just a hint of cover and the much-needed moisture to your skin as well. For a more dewy look add a few drops of liquid illuminator to your foundation. Rosy cheeks The quickest way to look like you’ve just had a great gym session and you’re fit and healthy is by applying just a little bit of blusher. Stay away from any form of powder blush, though. Look out for cream formula blush that you can apply with your fingertips.

Story continues below Advertisement