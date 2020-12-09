Happy Crowniversary! Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi celebrates a year of owning the throne

It was a moment that forever changed Zozibini Tunzi’s life forever when she was crowned Miss Universe 2019. Now one year later, the beauty queen has taken to social media to celebrate the milestone of her Crowniversary. Accompanying a video of her crowning as Miss Universe, Tunzi wrote: “And so there it was! A moment orchestrated by the heavens. A moment manifested by my ancestors and brought to life by the union of those who created me.This! The beginning of the rest of my life. “Happy 365 days Miss Universe” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) The Eastern Cape-born gender-based violence activist was the third woman from South Africa to win the title, and the first black woman since Angolan Leila Lopes to be crowned Miss Universe 2011.

Not only does she use her voice to spotlight issues that spark conversations, but Tunzi has a great singing voice as well.

Last week she wowed Mzansi with her singing voice again after posting a cover of “Runnin' (Lose It All)’” by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin.

Taking to her Instagram, Tunzi shared another video of her doing a cover.

This time around she took a jab at “Runnin' (Lose It All)’” which is a song produced by British DJ Naughty Boy that came a suspire in 2015 since Beyoncé was featured on the song during one of her off years.

In the caption Tunzi simply said: “Beyoncé. It’s been a while since I did one of these.”

