Harry Styles launches sex-themed perfumes reminiscent of ‘intimate moments’

The 29-year-old pop star is emulating Goop's Gwyneth Paltrow by releasing scents reminiscent of aromas from intimate moments.

Harry Styles is launching his own range of sex-themed perfumes.

The perfumes - called Rivulets, Closeness and Bright, Hot - are part of Styles’s lifestyle brand Pleasing and the release comes after the 'As It Was' hitmaker hired Paltrow's former chief designer Shaun Kearney as CEO.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "You only have to read the descriptions of the fragrances to see the influence of Shaun."

The description for Closeness is "a whispered 'yes', skin pressed against the skin" while Rivulets attempts to replicate the scent of "a delightful encounter with a stranger".