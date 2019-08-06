During an interview with Dazed magazine, singer Harry Styles speaks about those who influence his style and Gucci's unisex perfume campaign.
"My mother has always worn the same perfume. It smells like roman candles and jasmine. So like anytime I smell it, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has those,” says Styles.
After wearing flared pants for the first time he felt it was “really fun”.
"I just kind of started wearing more and more of it, and at the same time just becoming a lot more comfortable in myself,” says the singer.
New York City One, Live On Tour.
“I used to wear all black all of the time... but I was realizing (dressing up) was a part of the show, if you will. Especially when performing. So, I think (for) the people I have always admired and looked up to in music, clothes have always been a big part of the thing. Like Bowie, Elvis Presley. It’s always been part of the thing,” he says about his evolving fashion influence.
Styles explained that the three-day shoot for the perfume campaign didn’t feel like a typical shoot.
At a family picnic in front of the ruins of village Canale Monterano with @harrystyles for Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur—meaning the memory of a scent. The new universal fragrance by @alessandro_michele is inspired by the power of memories which can be relived in the present. The campaign is shot by @_glen_luchford with art direction by @christophersimmonds. #GucciBeauty #GucciMémoire #AlessandroMichele #HarryStyles @gucci Discover the new fragrance through link in bio.
He says Guccis new fragrance is for everyone. “It transcends gender. I really like wearing it because it’s (Gucci’s) first universal fragrance.”
He also confirmed that he actually wears the perfume every day and even sleeps in it.
Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur is an elixir that transcends gender and time, establishing a new olfactive family, Mineral Aromatic. The fragrance conceived by @alessandro_michele is defined by its green aromatic scent—a note of Roman chamomile, that has grown around Rome in terraced gardens since the 16th and 17th centuries. #GucciBeauty #AlessandroMichele @gucci #GucciMémoire Discover the scent through link in bio and the gif photobooth images featuring #HarryStyles on IG Stories.
