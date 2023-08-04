Has your make-up gone bad? Here’s how you know when it’s time to throw out your products

Confession time. I have some make-up products in my cosmetic bag that I simply don’t have the heart to get rid of. There’s the perfect shade of cream blush that I’ve been using for about three years now. Then there’s the matte red lipstick that’s always at the bottom of my bag. Never mind the highlighter stick that I only whip out once in a while.

While these are items I love, they are long passed their expiration dates and should have been tossed in the trash a long time ago. Hard as it might be, it’s important to get rid of old make-up. Using expired make-up can cause you to break out or even cause an infection.

Here’s how you know it’s time to dump the three most commonly used make-up products. Liquid foundation The general rule is that you have to throw it out after six months.

Whether you’re using your fingers, brushes or sponges, you are touching the opening every time you use it and unless you’re a complete germaphobe, whatever it is that your applying it with isn’t 100% clean. If your foundation starts to separate, thickens or starts to smell different, it’s time to let it go.

You shouldn’t use foundation for more than six months. Picture: Pexels RDNE Stock Project Lipstick Sorry to break it to you ladies, but your beloved lipstick shouldn’t be taking up space in your bag for more than a year.

Had a cold sore recently? Get rid of that lipstick immediately! If it’s dried out or become goopy then it’s time to let it go. Mascara If there’s one product that you should be replacing most frequently, it’s mascara.