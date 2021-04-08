Haters gonna hate: Fans come out in support of Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida who ’wants to be president’

Reigning Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida wants to be president and as usual, some tweeps are hating. The Limpopo-born beauty queen took to Twitter to share one of her aspirations. She said: “I want to be president”. Of course, people automatically assumed she wanted to be the president of South Africa. I want to be president 🥺 — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) April 7, 2021 I mean, she can be the president of a company, and even the country, too.

But haters were not convinced.

We gave a hand, you became Miss SA. Now you want the whole arm. Yonela pic.twitter.com/aZArQUQ1wK — Qhama Dlula (@qhamadlula_) April 8, 2021

Some even suggested she must stick to modelling.

Start to be more vocal share more of your opinions than pics. I for one knows how Zozi use to think her passion etc but with you is just pic after pic we need content Shundu then u may stand a chance — The genuine Soul (@gavazaz) April 7, 2021

However, ardent fans came to her defence and quickly reminded the haters that Musida stands a greater chance of running the country, aside from ruling the ramp that is.

Can I draft your inauguration speech hle? It will be bigger than “I’m an African.” — busani ngcaweni (@busani_ngcaweni) April 8, 2021

After all, she has a Bachelor of Social Science degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria.

“We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls, you can have ambition, but not too much. You should aim to be successful, but not too successful.”



Shudu for president! ✊🏽 — Happiness Mbatha (@HappinessMbath1) April 8, 2021

One of her followers, @SneKhumaloSA commented: “Black South Africans are so used to being mediocre, they can't comprehend when a beautiful, intelligent and educated young Black woman dares to dream big.

“Shudu is Miss SA. She is educated. She has connections. She cares about mental health for Black people. Y'all weird AF.”

@PhathutshedzoM7 tweeted: “Only people that are Broken inside will attack our Miss SA, Shudu is intelligent, beautiful, Confident and also well deserved of the title she holds. #ShuduForPresident…

“Bullies always hide their pain by bullying others."

Several fans encouraged Musida to chase her dream.

“You're Miss SA today Queen Shudu and most people didn't see that coming until you DID IT.

“You can be the President, don't mind those who can't see it for now,” said @BhekithembaZ.

As per usual, Musida ignored the trolls and continued to live her best life in KwaZulu-Natal, where she is holidaying.