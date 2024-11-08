Helping teens embrace their stretch marks: a guide for parents

For today’s teens, growing up comes with a unique set of challenges, many of which didn’t exist when their parents were the same age. In addition to the typical physical and emotional changes that occur during adolescence, teens now face the added pressures of navigating social media, where curated images and unattainable beauty standards are ever-present.

These pressures can make it difficult for teens to accept the natural changes their bodies go through, including the development of stretch marks, a common yet often misunderstood aspect of growing up. As parents, you play a crucial role in helping teens embrace their changing bodies and see these changes as a natural part of life. Stretch marks, which often appear on the abdomen, thighs, breasts, buttocks and upper arms during growth spurts or changes in body weight, are a perfect example of how external influences can shape a teen’s self-image.

A natural part of growing up Contrary to popular belief, stretch marks can impact anyone, irrespective of gender, age, or body type. Picture: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels Stretch marks are a form of scarring that occurs when the skin stretches or contracts rapidly. This sudden change causes the collagen and elastin in the skin to break, leading to the streaky, sometimes reddish or purplish marks that eventually fade to a lighter colour. Stretch marks often develop during periods of rapid growth, such as puberty, pregnancy or significant weight changes.

While they’re more common in females, males can develop them too, especially during adolescent growth spurts or changes in muscle mass due to sports or exercise. Despite being completely normal, stretch marks are often seen as imperfections thanks in part to societal beauty standards that promote smooth, flawless skin as the ideal. Picture: Ron Lach/pexels This perception can lead to feelings of insecurity, particularly in teens whose bodies are already undergoing many changes. It’s important to remind your teens that stretch marks are a natural part of life and not a reflection of one’s health, beauty or worth.

Breaking myths and misconceptions One of the most effective ways to help your teen embrace their stretch marks is by dispelling the common myths that surround them. Here are a few misconceptions that often contribute to negative perceptions of stretch marks: Myth: Stretch marks only affect certain people

One of the most pervasive myths is that stretch marks only happen to certain people, such as pregnant women or those who are overweight. In reality, stretch marks can affect anyone, regardless of their age, gender, or body type. They’re not exclusive to pregnancy or significant weight gain; they can develop during puberty, when the body undergoes rapid growth, or even due to genetics. Myth: Stretch marks are a sign of poor health

Another misconception is that stretch marks are a result of poor diet or lifestyle choices. However, stretch marks are simply a natural response to changes in the body’s size or shape. They occur when the skin’s elasticity is put to the test and the collagen fibres break down as the skin stretches. This is a normal physiological process, not something caused by poor health.

Myth: Stretch marks are permanent While stretch marks may never disappear completely, they do fade over time. Initially, they may appear red, purple or dark brown, but as they heal, they fade to a lighter shade that’s closer to your skin tone. Building confidence through education and support

As a parent, your guidance and support during this time are invaluable. Body image can have a significant impact on a teen’s mental and emotional well-being and stretch marks are just one of the many changes they may feel self-conscious about. Here’s how you can help: Foster open conversations

Encourage open and honest conversations about body changes with your teen. Let them know that it’s normal to feel unsure or even embarrassed about the changes they’re experiencing. Promote body positivity Teach your teen to appreciate their body for what it can do, rather than focusing on what it looks like. Emphasise the beauty of diversity and the fact that everyone’s body is different.

Educate them about skincare While stretch marks are natural, helping your teen establish a skincare routine can give them a sense of control and promote self-care. Encourage them to use gentle, hydrating products that support skin elasticity. While stretch marks cannot be completely erased, there are ways to maintain healthy skin and support its natural healing process.

According to Dr Bradley Wagemaker, Medical Director at Lamelle Pharmaceuticals, “When it comes to stretch marks in teenagers, taking a supportive and loving approach to helping them embrace bodily changes is key.” He encourages parents to help their teens adopt a healthy skincare routine that teaches them to care for their skin and embrace their bodies as they are, rather than seeing these changes as imperfections. While there are products that can be used to reduce the visibility of stretch marks, the real focus should be on self-acceptance.