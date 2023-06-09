Here are the Miss SA 2023 top 12 finalists

The wait is over. Miss South Africa 2023 top 12 finalists have been revealed. On Thursday, June 8, the Miss SA organisation announced the 12 ladies vying for the crown.

One of them will be Ndavi Nokeri’s successor and be crowned at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Sunday, August 13. The top 12 finalists are: Ané Oosthuysen, 25, from Vanderbijlpark, Vaal Triangle in Gauteng, is a primary school teacher and a four-time graduate with degrees in Psychology and Medical Sociology. She is passionate about educating the youth.

Ané Oosthuysen. Picture: Supplied Anke Rothmann, 23, a pharmacist intern representing the Northern Cape, loves being spontaneous and going on adventures. She also enjoys watching “Friends” and listening to Taylor Swift. Anke Rothmann. Picture: Supplied

Bryoni Govender, 26, is from Kempton Park in Gauteng and is a qualified lawyer working as a trainee associate while awaiting admission to become an attorney. She loves animals, and dogs are her favourites. Bryoni Govender. Picture: Supplied Homba Mazaleni, 23, from Gonubie, East London in the Eastern Cape, is a qualified sports scientist and student intern at the University of the Western Cape. Helping people recover from injuries and sickness gives her satisfaction, hence her pursuit of Biokinetics.

Homba Mazaleni. Picture: Supplied Jordan van der Vyver, 27, from Durbanville, Western Cape, is a model and a businesswoman. As a first-time married contestant, she is all about cultivating inclusivity. Jordan van der Vyver. Picture: Supplied

Keaoleboga Nkashe, 27, from Itsoseng in the North West, is an educator, student and model. She is passionate about the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and the rights of children. Keaoleboga Nkashe. Picture: Supplied Lebohang Raputsoe, 24, is from Sharpeville, Vereeniging, Gauteng, and works as an HR practitioner who stands for the progression of youth, focussing on youth empowerment and development.

Lebohang Raputsoe. Picture: Supplied Levern “Donnatella” José, 23, from Kimberley in the Northern Cape, is a candidate property practitioner, a BCom law student at Eduvos Pretoria and an entrepreneur. She wants to collaborate with the Minister of Small Business Development and Minister of Employment and Labour to explore the economic viability of women and youth in South Africa. Levern “Donnatella” José. Picture: Supplied

Lungo Katete, 26, from Midrand in Johannesburg, Gauteng, a creative at heart with a flair for all things design, is an Architecture graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand who loves to explore her creative side through music. Lungo Katete. Picture: Supplied Melissa Nayimuli, 27, from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is an avid storyteller currently working as a television and film creative producer in Johannesburg. As a person born in a multi-cultural home to a Xhosa mother and Ugandan father, she is passionate about finding solutions to unify Africans by breaking the stereotypes and celebrating diversity, as she believes there is more power and strength in unity.

Melissa Nayimuli. Picture: Supplied Nande Mabala, 25, from Zwelethemba, Worcester, Western Cape, is a model, micro-influencer, philanthropist and a triple major BA Arts graduate. She believes her courage, tenacity, and drive have moulded her into the woman she is today. Nande Mabala. Picture: Supplied Natasha Joubert, 25, from Tshwane in Gauteng, is a BCom Marketing Management graduate and founder of fashion brand Natalia Jeffery. She loves connecting with nature and spending time with loved ones.